Ingham County provides filters after finding high lead levels in water

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Health officials are providing lead-reducing water filters to low-income households with children or pregnant women.



City of Leslie drinking water was found to be above the action level for lead in at least 10 percent of the homes tested, according to a press release by the Ingham County Health Department.



The Ingham County Health Department is providing filters through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to the City of Leslie.



The free filters are part of a larger response that includes distributing educational materials and helping residents identify ways to lower their exposure to lead.



The Ingham County Health Department will be partnering with the City of Leslie to distribute filters at the Leslie City Hall on Friday, October 18th from 10AM-5PM and Saturday, October 19th from 10AM-1PM and at the Leslie Middle School library Saturday, October 26th from 10AM-1PM to those who are eligible.



All residents should clean their aerators and should flush water from their pipes for at least five minutes by running faucets, taking a shower, washing dishes, or doing a load of laundry.



In homes with children or pregnant women, MDHHS recommends using only cold filtered water or bottled water for drinking, rinsing food, cooking, mixing powdered infant formula, and brushing teeth.



Ingesting lead can be a serious issue for children because their bodies and nervous systems are still developing. Too much lead can cause problems with learning, behavior, speech, hearing, and growth rates.



When buying a water filter, make sure it is certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 53 for lead reduction and NSF/ANSI Standard 42 for particulate reduction. It is important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for installing and maintaining the filter.



If you are not sure if your home has a lead service line, please contact the city at 517.589.8236 to verify your address.