Ingham County Sheriff’s Office gets new uniforms

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) - Michigan State Police Troopers identified and took suspects into custody following a series of breaking and entering incidents.

The Jackson Post was investigating multiple breaking and entering incidents in the Parma Township area.

Troopers were able to identify the suspects and U-Haul truck that were eventually located at a residence in Calhoun County.

Several buildings were broken into and multiple property items were recovered during the bust.

Troopers believe the crew has been operating in the Jackson and Calhoun County area. The investigation is still ongoing.

Any additional victims or people with information related to this case are encouraged to call Tpr. Ronnie Tucker with the Jackson Post at (517) 780 - 4580.