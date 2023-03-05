HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — A comedy show fundraiser hosted by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to help support its K-9 unit is less than a week away.

The event is set for March 11 at Holt High School, starting at 7 p.m.

The fundraiser will feature comedian Heywood Banks.

Money raised will go towards additional and more advanced training for the office’s K-9 unit.

The ICSO currently has five K-9 teams, four are assigned to road patrol and one is assigned to the jail.

Scott Macomber is a deputy and said the K-9 unit is a great tool for the department to have.

“We find lost people, whether it be suspects or elderly people, juveniles,” Macomber said. “We also find drugs, search the schools for drugs as well.”

People can also buy tickets for the show at the door.