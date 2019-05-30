Ingham County will not be on the TV show COPS Video

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) - In a statement today on Facebook the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said they have cancelled an opportunity to be on the TV Show COPS.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth has cancelled Langley Productions TV Show COPS from coming to film episodes in Ingham County.

“Many people liked the idea of COPS coming here. However there was just as many, if not more, that expressed concerns with memorializing someone’s worst day for entertainment purposes," said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth. "Although still tough on crime, the volume of proactive work we have done in assisting those with addiction, mental health, and criminal issues is quite impressive, both in patrol and corrections. In the end, after careful review, inviting COPS to come to Ingham County seems to be a step in the wrong direction.”

The popular television show was planning to make its way to the Lansing area in July and August.