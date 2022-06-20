EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Back in 2015, the Michigan State Board of Trustees approved a plan to renovate historic Munn Ice Arena.

Now, nearly seven years later, the Spartans are prepared for the renovations to be complete by the start of the 2022-23 season. MSU’s first scheduled home game will be an exhibition on Oct. 1 against the U.S. National team development program.

The $26.7 million, 35,000 square foot renovation process began in 2019 but was paused in 2020 due to COVID-19. The process then resumed in 2021 and is nearly complete for first-year coach Adam Nightingale and company.

Check out the video above to see the renovations.