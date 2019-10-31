Insurance company invests millions, brings jobs to Delta Twp.

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A major insurance company is making a multi-million dollar investment in Greater Lansing.

Farm Bureau Insurance will put $6.8 million into expanding its operations and fixing up its facility to become more energy efficient, including adding solar panels to the roof of the building.

“The green initiative here is being good stewards of the land and our property here in the state, especially being Farm Bureau Insurance,” Don Simon, CEO of Farm Bureau Insurance Michigan said. “So our solar initiative is going to make us energy efficient.”

The company is also creating 69 new jobs.

“A lot of those jobs are in customer service, they’re in actuarial. we continue to expand our footprint throughout Michigan and, really, throughout the Midwest,” Simon said.

Farm Bureau Insurance also got a nearly $250,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for the project. That grant is performance-based.

Dillon Rush, the Tri-County Development and Placemaking Manager for the Lansing Area Economic Partnership, says this type of investment bodes well for the Greater Lansing economy, both now and in the future.

“Lansing is really, perhaps the Midwest’s, perhaps the entire country’s leading insurance hub, with eight major corporations here,” he said. “To have Farm Bureau continue to invest, to commit and bring back jobs here to the Lansing region is truly remarkable.”