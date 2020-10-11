Interactive bike tour to roll through civil rights sites

DETROIT (AP) – History buffs can roll around Detroit as part of an interactive civil rights bike tour.

The Michigan State Historic Preservation Office is launching the tour which can be navigated from a smartphone or tablet.

The recommended route begins and ends at the famed Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

The entire loop has 20 stops and is about 17 miles long. King Solomon Baptist Church is one of the stopping points which were chosen by a 14-person board that looked at sites in a concentrated area of the city that was conducive to a bike tour.

Most of the sites were associated with the period of the 1950-1970s and the growth of the Black Power movement.