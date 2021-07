JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A response to a child custody dispute in River Park yesterday led to the discovery that an 11-year-old child had perpetrated Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) against a five-year-old neighbor.

According to an activity report from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, the parents of the five-year-old were contacted.

A Crimes against a Child (CAC) interview is to be conducted today.