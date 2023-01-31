MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The investigation is complete, and the cause of the Knob Hill fire in Meridian Township is unknown.

On December 21, 2022, a fire at the Knob Hill Apartments on the 2300 block of Knob Hill Drive would destroy two buildings and take one life.

The dead man was identified as 52-year-old Raymond Naseef from Okemos.

Investigators believe the fire started on a couch in a garden-level apartment.

“Although the cause of the fire is undetermined, there were no signs of suspicious activity,” said Fire Marshal Tavis Millerov.