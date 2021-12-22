Ionia Co. Corrections Officer creates donation drive for KY tornado victims

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One Ionia County Corrections Officer is making a difference for Kentucky residents.
According to a Facebook post from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Officer Andrasi has created a donation drive where officials will be accepting a variety of items.
The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a drop-off location in the Sheriff’s Office lobby for the next two weeks.
Items being accepted are:
- Blankets (New or gently used)
- Baby Items (bottles, diapers, pull ups)
- Paper Products (plates, napkins)
- Hygiene Supplies (toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo)