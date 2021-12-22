Ionia Co. Corrections Officer creates donation drive for KY tornado victims

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One Ionia County Corrections Officer is making a difference for Kentucky residents.

According to a Facebook post from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Officer Andrasi has created a donation drive where officials will be accepting a variety of items.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a drop-off location in the Sheriff’s Office lobby for the next two weeks.

Items being accepted are:

  • Blankets (New or gently used)
  • Baby Items (bottles, diapers, pull ups)
  • Paper Products (plates, napkins)
  • Hygiene Supplies (toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar