Ionia Co. Prosecutor releases statement on school threats

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A recent letter from the Prosecuting Attorney of Ionia County is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the power of their words.
The main message?
“These threats are not viewed as a joke and these actions will not be tolerated,” said Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler
The letter regards the influx of recent school threats made throughout the state of Michigan, and how the majority of students react appropriately.
“Unfortunately, others see this as an opportunity to cause more fear and chaos; some with the hopes of simply getting out of school for the day, others with the hope of getting some sort of peer notoriety,” said Butler.
The Ionia Department of Public Safety shared the letter via Facebook, echoing the prosecutor’s sentiments.
Some of the more serious threats made can carry a maximum sentence of up to 20 years.
Multiple law enforcement officials and school superintendents around the county signed off on the letter.
You can read the letter in its entirety below.