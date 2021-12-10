Ionia Co. Prosecutor releases statement on school threats

OXFORD, MI – DECEMBER 07: A sign on display in windows of a business to show support for Oxford High School on December 7, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Tate Myres was one of four students who were killed and seven others injured on November 30, when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at the school. 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley has been charged along with his parents James and Jennifer Crumbley who have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A recent letter from the Prosecuting Attorney of Ionia County is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the power of their words.

The main message?

“These threats are not viewed as a joke and these actions will not be tolerated,” said Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler

The letter regards the influx of recent school threats made throughout the state of Michigan, and how the majority of students react appropriately.

“Unfortunately, others see this as an opportunity to cause more fear and chaos; some with the hopes of simply getting out of school for the day, others with the hope of getting some sort of peer notoriety,” said Butler.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety shared the letter via Facebook, echoing the prosecutor’s sentiments.

Some of the more serious threats made can carry a maximum sentence of up to 20 years.

Multiple law enforcement officials and school superintendents around the county signed off on the letter.

You can read the letter in its entirety below.