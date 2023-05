Officials said they will share more information when they can. (Photo/Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Ionia County Sheriff’s office responded to a serious car crash Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office shared a picture of the crash site on their Facebook page.

The crash occurred in the area of Belding Road near Deltz Road.

Officials asked drivers to keep the area clear for investigators.

“We will share more information when we can,” the post concluded.