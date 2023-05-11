IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help with a reoccurring issue involving a reckless driver.
The office provided a grainy photo of the driver on its Facebook page.
“We have a picture of him… kind of,” the post said.
The photo was taken from officials’ dash cam footage.
Officials said the driver rides around the Portland area in a white, café style motorcycle. The driver frequently runs from law enforcement.
In the dash cam photo, the driver is wearing a black jacket with blue trim.
Apparently, officials added that the driver is a fan of “killing his taillight and high tailing it.”