IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help with a reoccurring issue involving a reckless driver.

The office provided a grainy photo of the driver on its Facebook page.

“We have a picture of him… kind of,” the post said.

The photo was taken from officials’ dash cam footage.

Officials said the driver rides around the Portland area in a white, café style motorcycle. The driver frequently runs from law enforcement.

In the dash cam photo, the driver is wearing a black jacket with blue trim.

Apparently, officials added that the driver is a fan of “killing his taillight and high tailing it.”