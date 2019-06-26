Ionia County health officials lift partial body contact advisory for Grand River

Portland– Ionia county health officials are lifting the partial body contact advisory, for the Grand River, in both Portland, and Saranac.

The department of of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy sampled the Grand River in Saranac and Portland for E. coli on June 24th; the most recent sampling results are below the limit recommended for full body contact .

Officials say, residents and visitors may engage in activity on the river, without a significant threat from E. coli.

The next round of sampling is set for July 1st, 2019.