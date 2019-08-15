Ionia County Man will receive $1.3 Million for over 25-years of wrongful imprisonment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An Ionia County man who spent nearly three decades in prison will receive more than $1.3 million in compensation from the state.



The compensation was approved under the state’s Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act.



David Gavitt, 61, of Ionia, spent roughly 26 years in prison after a jury convicted him of three counts of felony murder and one count of arson. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1986.



In May 2011, the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic said that the arson investigation science the prosecution relied on at trial had been discredited in the years after Mr. Gavitt’s conviction.



The Ionia County Prosecutor then conducted an independent investigation which confirmed there was no evidence of an incendiary fire. The trial court ordered Gavitt’s release.



The amount of WICA compensation is calculated based on $50,000 for each year the exoneree was imprisoned until the date he was released.