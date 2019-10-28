Ionia County Sheriff’s Office: ‘Buckle up’

Ionia County, Mich., — The Ionia County Sheriff Office is reminding drivers to buckle up.

Today, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the seat belt traffic enforcement event Oct.17 to Oct. 31, where officers will focus on traffic stops for moving violations.

The sheriff’s office will also be stationed at roadways that typically experience a higher number of fatal and serious injury crashes.

The Sheriff’s office will again participate in this event in mid to late May.

In the event you are pulled over, be prepared to have your current driver’s license, registration and insurance on you.

Here is the full guide to dates of seat belt traffic enforcement in each Michigan county.