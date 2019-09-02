Ionia Public Schools closed Tuesday after bomb threat

IONIA, MICH. (WLNS) — Ionia Public Schools are closed Tuesday after a bomb threat was made according to school officials. They said the threat was made against the high school and was received by Michigan State Police.

The threat said a bomb was planted in a locker at the high school and was set to go off Tuesday morning on Sept. 3. The buildings will be on lock-down so troopers can search.

IPS News Service Release: An anonymous bomb threat, received by the Michigan State Police, has forced the cancellation of all classes at Ionia Public Schools on Tuesday.

The threat, received anonymously through a special school tip service offered by the state police, said a bomb had been planted in a locker at Ionia High School, and was set to detonate at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ionia Public Schools Superintendent Ron Wilson was notified Sunday about the threat, and announced that all Ionia school buildings will be closed on Tuesday. Classes will resume on Wednesday.

A Michigan State Police K-9 Unit will be at the high school early Tuesday morning to conduct a thorough search of the building, Wilson said.

“The threat was very specific – it said there is a a bomb in a locker at the high school and is set to go off on 10:15 on Tuesday morning,” Wilson said. “The high school will remain on lockdown until they conduct the search.

“Given the level of violence we have seen in our country, we have to take these threats very seriously. Certainly it’s a disruption to the school and to the lives of people in the community.”

The threat was received anonymously through a state police service called “OK2Say,” which encourages anyone to leave tips about crimes or pending crimes in schools. The state police are trying to determine who left the tip, according to Wilson.

While the threat was aimed specifically at the high school, all Ionia school buildings will be closed for the day for precautionary reasons.

The decision to close all the schools is also practical, according to Wilson, because with the high school closed, more than 25 percent of district students will be absent, and the state would not count Tuesday as an official school day for Ionia.

While the source of the bomb threat is not known – and there is no way of knowing at this time whether the threat is legitimate – Wilson encouraged parents to explain to their children that making false threats is also a serious violation of the law.

“If somebody actually put a bomb in the high school, obviously that would be a serious crime, but it’s important for parents to remind kids that making a threat is also serious – it’s a felony,” Wilson said. “It’s not to be toyed with.”