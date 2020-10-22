Ionia Public Schools go online

Ionia, Mich (WLNS)–For the next 2 weeks classrooms will be empty, and doors will be locked at the Ionia Public schools. This comes after the health department found students and staff members had come in contact with the virus- but not in the school hallways.

“None of the kids or staff transmission who tested positive was traced to transmission at school,” said Ionia Public Schools Superintendent, Ron Wilson.



Wilson said on Monday, only 38 known students and 5 staff members had come into contact with the virus. By Tuesday he received a call from the Ionia County Health Department saying that number had jumped to about 100 students and 12 staff members- leaving him unable to staff in-person teaching.

“Were at a point where I had 8 positions yesterday that were not Staffed. Where I did not have enough substitutes to fill the positions that I had vacant. And so, I talked to the health department and we basically came to the point where if I can’t staff my building, then I cant have school,” said Wilson.

The health officer for Ionia County, Ken Bowen said these numbers are jumping because people are not practicing social distancing or wearing masks while attending family gatherings.

“A lot of the transmission seems to be happening at weddings, things like families getting together. I am not going to tell people they cannot do those things. But they need to be smart about it,” said Bowen

If the numbers do not go down- the Ionia Public Schools will be looking at extending the 2 weeks of online learning beyond November 6th.