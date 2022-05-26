IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — Ionia Public Schools (IPS) has issued a statement regarding an incident that occurred on school grounds on Thursday afternoon.

According to IPS, around 12:15 p.m., staff at Jefferson Elementary saw someone carrying what looked like a weapon on the grounds.

The district then contacted Ionia Public Safety, additionally going in shelter-in-place.

Ionia Public Safety made contact with the individual, and it was discovered they were carrying a blck umbrella.

“We are proud of our team for erring on the side of caution and ensuring the safety of our students and staff,” the post said.

School operations returned back to normal around 12:30 p.m.