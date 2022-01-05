Ionia Public Schools letting out early due to road conditions

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is getting hit hard with snow today, so one school district is sending students home early.
Ionia Public Schools took to Facebook to announce that students would be released early today, due to “deteriorating road conditions.”
The following schools will be let out at noon:
- A.A. Rather Elemnentary School
- Ionia Middle School
- Ionia High School
- Douglas R. Welch High School
The following schools will be released at 1:30 p.m:
- Boyce Elementary School
- Jefferson Elementary School
- Twin Rivers Elementary School
- Emerson Elementary School
To read more about school closings throughout mid-Michigan, check out our school School Closing Predictions.