Ionia Public Schools letting out early due to road conditions

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is getting hit hard with snow today, so one school district is sending students home early.

Ionia Public Schools took to Facebook to announce that students would be released early today, due to “deteriorating road conditions.”

The following schools will be let out at noon:

A.A. Rather Elemnentary School

Ionia Middle School

Ionia High School

Douglas R. Welch High School

The following schools will be released at 1:30 p.m:

Boyce Elementary School

Jefferson Elementary School

Twin Rivers Elementary School

Emerson Elementary School

To read more about school closings throughout mid-Michigan, check out our school School Closing Predictions.