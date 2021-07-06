Ionia public schools will not require masks in schools this year

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — In a recent letter from Ionia Public Schools Superintendent, masks will not be required indoors during the school day. Masks will be considered optional and will need to be provided by parents or guardians for the 2021 to 2022 school year.

Due to a requirement from the Centers for Disease Control, masks will be required on public transportation. Ionia Public Schools have been in contact with the local health department and their respective congressperson regarding the mask mandate.

Students will be expected to attend classes in-person, five days a week. The only remote learning option that will be available is for students who meet the criteria for the Welch learning program.

Additionally Superintendent Benjamin Gurk will be hosting two Coffee with Superintendent events on July 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Sozo, and on July 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.