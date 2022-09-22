EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Protests rang out in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman while in police custody after she was accused of violating the country’s dress code.

Since then, nine people have lost their lives while protesting what they call an injustice.

“I cry with them. I shout with them,” MSU student Samin Ayanifard said.

Iran’s morality police detained 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last week because she didn’t properly cover her hair with the Islamic headscarf known as the hijab.

Samin is from Iran and came to the U.S. in 2019 to study at MSU. She said that when she got the news that Amini was not feeling well while in police custody she began to worry.

“We were all hoping that she would be feeling well, but after two days we heard that she was gone.”

After that Samin said her social media began to fill with pictures and videos of people in her country reacting to what had happened as Samin says many believe Amini was murdered.

“I saw the posts of Iranian women starting to protest in the streets burning their headscarves in the streets.”

Samin said seeing the chaos unfold in her country has left her feeling overwhelmed.

“On one side I feel so proud and so helpless,” she said.

Proud. Samin says this because the women of Iran are now fighting for their rights.

“The basic thing that we need and want it – the basic human rights to have the Iranian women leave freely be able to protect themselves if they need to not wear a hijab that’s up to them.”