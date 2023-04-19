LANSING, Mich. — When Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed two gun safety measures last week, she was ready for another bill coming on red flag legislation.

The governor needed every Democrat’s support to pass it, and on Wednesday, she got it.

All 20 Democratic senators voted in favor of the red flag law, and every Republican voted against it.

It could be the last time you see all Michigan Democrats rallying to support gun safety measures.

The pending issues include limiting the number of bullets one can put into a gun, and allowing the public to sue gun makers and gun shop owners that sell weapons that injure or kill victims.

Pollster Bernie Porn reports that while there is widespread support for what the governor just signed, there is not widespread support for the other measures.

For example, while 82% of Democrats back smaller gun magazines, 63% of Republicans don’t.

There’s also similar strong opposition to ban assault weapons and allowing victims to sue gun makers.

Pro-gun advocate and NRA member Steve Dulan argued that you need to enforce the laws on the books now and the “better” solution is addressing mental health as it relates to gun violence.

“The part that I’m most hopeful about is the federal law that earmarks more money for mental health, because it is important to support the mental health, especially for adolescents,” said Dulan.

Suffice it to say, the battle over guns is a long way from being over.