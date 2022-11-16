LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Now that former President Donald Trump says he wants his old job back, what are his chances of winning the Michigan Republican primary?

Candidate Donald Trump shocked the political world in Michigan by beating Hillary Clinton in 2016.

He lost to Joe Biden in 2020.

Some might conclude the Donald Trump you saw in 2016, is not the same one you see now.

Trump’s endorsement track record during the midterms left something to be desired.

His candidates for attorney general and secretary of state lost. His choice for governor was among some 24 governors Trump endorsed around the country and he lost 58% of those, including Tudor Dixon who didn’t even come close to unseating Governor Whitmer.

On the plus side for Trump, he endorsed nine candidates in the Michigan House and five of them were victorious.

He endorsed two in the state Senate, and one of them was elected.

Some will say he is now a wounded candidate given that record, but one analyst disagrees.

“Donald Trump doesn’t think he’s a wounded duck or a spent bullet. He will go on forever. He’ll never be deterred until the voters turn off the bubble machine,” said Bill Ballenger of the Ballenger Report.

This time, Trump will have a challenger. Maybe even his former vice president, Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making noises he will run.

Ballenger thinks in Michigan and elsewhere, Trump’s core base of voters, once at 25-30% is now down to 10-15%.

If that is true, it will be tough for him to win the presidential primary in Michigan.