EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Short on weekend plans and wish your space was a bit greener?

Don’t fret, because the MSU Pavilion is jam-packed with more than 250 local businesses for Lansing’s 26th Home and Garden Show.

Senior show manager Carolyn Alt said the show is bringing “spring” to the area.

“We have everything from the glamorous and fun big projects and also just the things you need to fix; things like you need to fix your roof or you want to put in a beautiful new landscape, maybe you just need a few flowers,” Alt said.

Houseplant guru Lisa Eldred will be at the show and is ready to get attendees educated on indoor plants.

She said that the most important tip for keeping indoor plants alive is light.

”So we will be talking all about houseplants because I love houseplants, my house is full… but if you’re having problems with your houseplants come down I’m gonna be here every day talking about houseplants,” Eldred said.

Additionally, Eldred will also be giving a presentation about her book ‘Bloom.”

If you are interested in attending, click here for more information or to buy tickets.

P.S. Saturday is Family Day, where all kids that come in before 12 p.m. get in free, with events like learning how to build an Alka-Seltzer rocket or how to raise butterflies at home.