Isabella County officer shot, suspect taken to hospital after armed robbery

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) — According to WNEM, a suspect was taken to the hospital and an Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was wounded after a shooting outside of a Marathon Gas Station in Mt. Pleasant on Nov. 15.

Multiple officers from different agencies responded to two separate armed robberies at gas stations in Mt. Pleasant around 11:00 p.m.

Officers from the Michigan State Police and the Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office saw a possible suspect vehicle parked when they arrived at the Marathon Gas Station, located at 2025 E. Remus Rd. in Union Township.

When the officers went up to the store, the suspect exited with a hand gun and fired multiple times.

<<<This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details come in.