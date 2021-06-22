Islamic Center of East Lansing to keep COVID safety precautions

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Despite the state of Michigan having withdrawn orders on gatherings, masks, and other safety measures- the Islamic Center of East Lansing plans on maintaining current safety measure for those who gather at the masjid for congregational prayers.

According to a Facebook post from the Center,

“There remains potential risk to those who are yet be vaccinated and fear of spread from the Delta and other variants.

The Islamic Center asks that visitors please bring their own prayer rug, wear a mask to pray, and maintain social distancing when with others.