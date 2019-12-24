It’s a boy! Potter Park Zoo rhino is born on Christmas Eve

Critically endangered rhino calf

Doppsee and her new son

Baby rhino feeding

Baby rhino feeding close-up

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Doppsee’s and Phineus had a boy this morning.



Doppsee gave birth at 5:40 a.m. on December 24th. The calf appears to be nursing well, according to Potter Park Zoo staff.



Doppsee and her son are bonding behind the scenes in the rhino barn at Potter Park Zoo and will not be visible to the public until weather allows in the spring of 2020.



“As this is Doppsee’s first pregnancy, the animal care and veterinary staff will continue to monitor Doppsee and her calf closely in the next few weeks. But so far, the rhino calf appears healthy and we have observed frequent nursing shortly after the birth, which is encouraging,” said Potter Park Zoo veterinarian, Dr. Ronan Eustace.



This is the first black rhino calf born at the zoo, in Potter Park Zoo’s 100 year history.



On average less than two black rhino calves are born in human care each year, making every calf born vital to this critically endangered population.



There are just over 50 black rhinos in the care of AZA-accredited zoos.