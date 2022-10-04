LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A fundraiser hosted by the non-profit It’s a Breast Thing has set a high bar for an event Tuesday night.

It’s a Breast Thing aids 19 counties across Michigan, and they say that supporting breast cancer patients is vital, as the majority of them have financial burdens.

Going 14 years strong, the event has fundraising goals set between $40,000-$50,000.

The event costs $20 to get into, and it starts at 5 p.m.

“We receive testimonials and stuff from people who have received grants, many of them. And the stories are just all over the place,” said Suzy Wyman, the co-founder of It’s a Breast Thing. “I mean they are just so overwhelmed with gratitude.”

The fundraiser will have a bra decorating contest, and the Top 12 winners will be featured in a 2023 calendar, with the proceeds going towards helping patients battling breast cancer.