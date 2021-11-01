‘It’s a freaking sword’: Manager reacts after co-worker’s ear cut off

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man who allegedly tried to tie the doors closed to a convenience store, told the manager he was robbing them and then stabbed a clerk with a samurai sword is being held without bond.

Jonathan Wroten, a 36-year-old from Ionia, is facing more than half a dozen charges including assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and four counts of resist and obstruct police officers.

Monday, 6 News caught up with the manager of the store who says she was walking into her place of work when it all happened.

“When someone walks in with a sword, it’s not like you can defend yourself or do anything,” said Jessica Bowen, manager of More Purks in Ionia. “It’s a freaking sword.”

And this wasn’t just any sword, but a katan, which is a type of samurai sword that was nearly 3 feet long. Bowen didn’t want to be on camera for safety reasons, but says she was walking into her store Sunday morning when Wroten was doing something strange.

“This guy had walked up to the door with some string in his hand,” Bowen said. “He decided to start tying it around my door. I opened my window and asked him what he was doing and he said ‘I’m taking over this store, I’m robbing it.”

She says given her line of work, it’s something she’s always feared in the back of her mind.

“When you’re a cashier, the one thing you worry about is someone coming in with a gun to rob you,” Bowen said. “I mean, so you automatically know, it’s in your head, you get threatened for something, go ahead here take it. It’s replaceable.”

But this time, Bowen says it wasn’t just a threat. And one of her employees was nearly killed.

“Oh yeah he was very violent. Definitely violent,” Bowen said. “Automatically stabbing him just to begin with.”

Bowen says Wroten even told her why he was doing this.

“He said that we were stealing money from him, over-charging him for cigarettes and selling him bad milk,” Bowen said.

Bowen called police and they arrested Wroten just up the road. Today, Bowen says she’s hoping for the best for her employee and is still recovering mentally.

“I’m still freaked out,” she said. “But, still have to go in the next day.”