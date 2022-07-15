JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — While many college students are spending their summers out on a lake somewhere, one 20-year-old from Jackson is hitting the campaign trail.

Maurice Imhoff is putting both feet forward to become the youngest State Representative in Michigan’s history.

“We need young leaders now to step up and get their voices heard,” said Imhoff.

Imhoff is running for the newly drawn 46th State House District.

If elected, he would also be the first person of color to represent Jackson in the legislature, but history is nothing new to Imhoff.

The 20-year-old calls himself a historian. In fact, Imhoff leads the Jackson Historical Society.

“We saw in the early 1900s a booming Jackson, a thriving Jackson, not just Jackson but all over through Chelsea as well as the entire district,” said Imhoff. “I want to be able to help bring that back, bring back Jackson’s industry, bring back all of the people that Jackson had.”

Imhoff already serves as the youngest Jackson commissioner to date.

Issues that mean the most to Imhoff include creating better wages, a focus on quality education and Jackson’s water infrastructure.

“We have 11,000 lead service lines that need to be replaced and the state isn’t giving money to do such. Jackson can’t afford to pay that out of pocket, they are paying high water rates and we know that 50 percent of people living in Jackson currently live under the federal poverty line,” said Imhoff.

Imhoff says recent history gave him the confidence to run.

People like former Jackson mayor Derek Dobies got into Jackson politics at the age of 25.

“It’s encouraging to see young people stand up and get engaged, get active and not only raise their concerns but also just run for office,” said Dobies.

Imhoff hopes that when others see him running for office, it will inspire his generation to get involved in their own communities.

The 20-year-old is running uncontested in the primary but will face Kimberly Hugle or Kathy Schmaltz this November.