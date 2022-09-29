JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — With midterm elections just around the corner, the City of Jackson is reminding locals to be conscious of where they put campaign signs.

According to the city’s sign ordinance, campaign signs are only allowed on private property, not in the right-of-way or “parkway.”

The right-of-way or parkway is the area between the street and sidewalk.

“Not only do these questionable placements violate a city ordinance, they can also create safety hazards for vehicles and pedestrians by blocking views,” a statement from Jackson officials read.

Residents who want to place a temporary sign in the right of way must obtain a permit.

City officials increased enforcement of this ordinance by removing signs illegally placed at intersections and on the city’s property.

Though people are given a warning before a sign is removed as a courtesy, city officials do have the authority to enforce the ordinance and remove signs without warning.

“We’ve been increasing communications about campaign signs through our website and seasonal newsletter so our residents understand where they should be placed,” Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick said. “Keeping signs on your side of the sidewalk will ensure you’re not violating the ordinance or creating a safety risk for others.”