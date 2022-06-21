JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Climbing temperatures in Jackson have forced the Parks and Recreation Department to cancel outdoor programming for Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 96 degrees in Jackson.

The following activities have been cancelled:

Walk, Roll & Stroll Jackson program

Adult Tennis Lessons

Adult Soccer Program

Programs will go on as scheduled on Wednesday, June 22.

Further program updates will be available on the City website and Facebook page.

Need a place to escape the heat? “Chill out” at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cooling center is located at 1107 Adrian St.

The Boos Recreation Center will not be open as a cooling center due to ongoing construction.

Additionally, Nixon Water Park is still closed. The pool has been closed since the end of the 2019 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.