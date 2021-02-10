Jackson city council approves additional money for its Foreclosure Prevention Program

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson city council unanimously votes to allocate additional money to its Foreclosure Prevention Program in order to help those still being impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

Council members will now allocate an additional $120,000 to its Community Action Agency, which administers the program.

The money comes from federal Covid-19 relief funds. Those who are eligible for the money include anyone with low to moderate-income and can prove they’re under financial strain from the Covid-19 pandemic.

6 News posted a link where you can find more information under the Seen on 6 section of WLNS.COM.