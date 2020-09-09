Jackson City Council approves racial equity commission, funds to improve Loomis Park

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson City Council unanimously approved the creation of a Racial Equity Commission and a Department of Diversity, Inclusion and Equity at a city council meeting Tuesday.

The new commission and department will help in the City’s efforts to ensure racial equity is a key element of City government.

Additionally, the Jackson City Council reviewed a plan to allocate an additional $121,000 in federal funds toward helping residents with unpaid water bills. The City has seen an increase in residents unable to pay water bills since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In local recreation renovations, people can look forward to improvements coming to Loomis Park. The City Council voted to fund improvements to the park’s basketball courts with lighting and a new walkway. The council also approved using Community Development Block Grants to pay for a new roof for the Boos Community Center in Loomis Park.

On top of the new walkway and roof for the parks, two streets in the Chalet Terrace neighborhood are being reconstructed by the City. Community Development Block Grants are being used for the street improvements. This housing complex is owned by the City Housing Commission so there are no special assessments.

The Council voted to hire an outside company to conduct performance evaluations of the City’s appointed officials. The City Council approved an ordinance that places special assessment payments on the July property tax bill instead of different payment schedules based on individual projects.