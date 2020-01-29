Jackson City Council awards over $3 million in construction contracts

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Community center renovations and a low cost food commercial kitchen space.
The city council awarded $1.9 million to renovate the Martin Luther King Community Center. Construction is set to begin in the spring and last through the summer which will temporarily move the Ward 1 Polling Place to Second Missionary Baptist Church for the May 2020 election.
Construction contracts totaling $1.3 million were awarded for the Incubator and Festival kitchens. The Kitchen Incubator will be created in the former Vermeulen’s Furniture Store on West Cortland Street. The project is expected to provide low cost commercial kitchen space for people who want to create a food or natural resource business.
While further approval is required, conditional approval was granted for a medical marijuana provisioning center on Columbus Street.
The council also voted to receive an Engineering Division report that calls for reconstructing S. Martin Luther King Dr. from Morrell Street to Mason Street. This stretch of MLK Drive has not received major attention in 17 year and the roadway is in poor condition, according to an email from City of Jackson Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick. If given further approval, construction could begin this summer.
Additionally an agreement between Consumers Energy and the City on a water rate for a power plant in Jackson was postponed for consideration by the council until February 11th.
