Jackson City Council awards over $3 million in construction contracts

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) - A former Grand Ledge Chief of Police passed away at the age of 91.

David Burtch was born on June 23, 1928 near Barryton, Michigan, and passed away on January 24, 2020.

A Facebook post by the The Grand Ledge Police Department said in part, "Chief Burtch was both respected and admired by the officers that served under him."

Burtch graduated from Sunfield High School in 1946, according to the obituary on the funeral homes website.

He joined the Lansing Police Department in May 1951, retiring as Captain of the Investigations Division in December, 1978.

Burtch served as Chief of Police in Grand Ledge, Michigan from 1978 to 1990. He was also a life member and past President of the Central Michigan Law Enforcement Association.

Dave was active for many years in Boy Scouts and was Scoutmaster of Troop 193 in Lansing.