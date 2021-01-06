Jackson city council to ask AG Nessel to investigate two of its members

JACKSON, MI (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will now be asked by the Jackson City Council to investigate potential ethics violations by two of its council members.

The accusations stem from the sale of city-owned property. Councilmember Jeromy Alexander accused fellow council member – real estate agent Laura Schlecte – of trying to benefit her own clients in that deal.

Schlecte disputes the claim – and says Alexander might have had a conflict of interest of his own.

The real estate property in question includes the former Vermeulen’s and Masonic temple buildings in the downtown area.