Jackson Civil War Muster cancellation explained

After 34 years, a staple in Jackson won’t be returning this summer and neither will the tens of thousands of people who converge on the city for the annual Civil War Muster.

“We started bringing our children, but they’re grown now so now we bring our grandchildren,” said Jean Schaub.

She has gone to the Civil War Muster every year. The event brings history back to life, but this year organizers are taking a brief hiatus from the battle field.

“We’re disappointed because we look forward to it, we put it on the calendar every year,” Shaub said.

Jackson Civil War Society President Kim Conant explains why this break is necessary in making sure this event doesn’t become history.

“We wanted our 35th anniversary to be something grand and the grandest event,” said Conant.

And this will take some regrouping and reimagining.

Conant said, “We want to rev things up a little bit and make things more exciting for our participants and our sponsors.”

The Civil War Muster usually brings in about 30,000 people to the city, but now they want that number to grow in 2020 and for future events.

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies said, “It is unfortunate, but also exciting that they’re kind of wanting to make an even bigger production, bigger event and hopefully draw even more people into the community.”

Conant said, “There’s a definite reason to really work hard to bring this back and make it even bigger and better. So, if it’s gonna be missed that much it gives us more incentive to bring back a better product.”

There’s still good news for those who are still disappointed that they won’t be able to be a part of the reenactment this year.

“You’re always welcome to come back into Jackson and dress up like civil war regalia and walk around downtown or through Ella Sharp park anytime that you want,” Dobies said.