The popular Jackson Civil War Society Muster is taking a year off.

This summer, after 34 years, re-enactors will not gather to relive history.

Organizers of the event say they are taking a year off to “breathe new life into the Muster”.

The event is considered one of the largest of its kind in the Midwest with tens of thousands of people participating and watching.

6 News reporter Kiyerra Lake is updating this story and will have more online and on 6 News.