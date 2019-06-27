Jackson Co. deputies cleared in fatal shooting

The Jackson County Prosecutor has released the findings of an investigation into a shooting involving three deputies in April.

Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said deputies Kirk Carter, Darren Shackelford and Michael Stuart acted properly when they exchanged gun fire with Akeen Brown on April 17 in Summit Township.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute call at the house on the 1300 block of Westlane.

During a search of the home, Brown shot Deputy Carter twice.

Carter and the two other deputies shot back, eventually firing 39 rounds in 10 seconds. Brown was not hit by the gunfire.

Carter was pulled to safety and more officers came to the house.

Brown was found inside the house with a self-inflicted, fatal gunshot.

Jarzynka concluded that the three deputies acted in self-defense and in defense of other people.

Deputy Carter’s wounds were non-life threatening and the other two deputies were not injured.