JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Thanks to the Jackson community, one furry friend was reunited with his owner Saturday.

Casper was rescued by Jackson County Animal Control from a nearby river in the morning. He was hypothermic upon being rescued, with those who recovered him working hard to get the furry guy’s temperature back up.

Courtesy: The Jackson County Animal Shelter Facebook Page

Slowly but surely, Casper’s temperature inched back up with the lifesaving help of body heat, blankets and drinking warm water.

Casper was very grateful, giving many kisses to corrections officer Klinko.

By the end of the day, Casper was re-united with his human Dad and was taken home to rest and get back to normal.

The Jackson County Animal Shelter thanked Animal Control for their quick response in getting Casper out of the ice water.

“It was a good day. A life saved. A community working together for others,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.