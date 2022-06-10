JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson man may be in serious trouble after allegedly taking part in a high-speed chase and two-hour-long stand-off with police on Sunday, June 5.

According to 6 News media partner MLive, 26-year-old Dustin J. Picklesimer was arraigned on Wednesday for third-degree fleeing and eluding in addition to assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Police say that at around 12:36 a.m. on June 5, a Columbia Twp. Police Officer tried to stop a truck Picklesimer was driving for a vehicle code violation. Picklesimer drove away instead of stopping.

The chase ended at a Super 8 motel in Columbia Twp., with police putting the hotel into lockdown.

The 26-year-old didn’t comply with police instructions to get out of the car, saying that he had a gun.

After two hours of negotiations with police, Picklesimer surrendered to police around 1:54 a.m.

Picklesimer’s next court date is set for June 17. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.