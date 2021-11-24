Jackson Co. man wins $1M in Millionaire Maker lottery game

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County man was overjoyed after winning $1 million while playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker II instant game.

The man chose to stay anonymous, but he did release the following statement:

“I like to play the Millionaire Maker II game since the lowest prize you can win is $40,” said the 66-year-old player. “I bought one ticket and didn’t win anything on it, so I decided to buy one more. When I scratched the ticket and saw I won $1 million, I was so overwhelmed, but in the best way!”

The lucky ticket was purchased at Marathon gas station, located at 4115 Lansing Avenue in Jackson.

The player chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $634,000, rather than annual payments totaling $1 million.

With the winnings, he plans to travel, pay bills, and invest.