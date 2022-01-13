Jackson Co. to follow new quarantine, isolation guidelines

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) -– The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) is updating its quarantine guidelines, following recent updates to both federal and state COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the JCHD, guidance for isolating is the same regardless of vaccination status.

Stay home for 5 days.

If after 5 full days you have been fever free for 24 hours and other symptoms (if you had any) have improved, you can go out but need to wear a well-fitted mask from day 6 through 10.

Additionally, one should avoid travel and being around people who are at high risk.

Taking an at-home test on day 5, and getting a negative result, adds the extra assurance that you no longer have a high viral load and are no longer contagious to others.

Your vaccination status affects what you do if you have been exposed to someone with COVID.

If up to date on vaccines or you have had COVID in the last 90 days, you do not have to quarantine.

If you are not up to date or are unvaccinated- quarantine at home for 5 days.

According to the JCHD, everyone should:

get tested on day 5,

watch for symptoms for 10 days,

wear a well-fitted mask for 10 days,

avoid travel and being around people who are high risk.

If you develop symptoms during the 10-day monitoring period, begin isolation as listed above.

The change in guidance is based on the idea that most people will be most contagious early in the course of illness and most who develop symptoms will do so within a few days of having been exposed.

If you are immunocompromised, are feeling worse after 5 days or would normally be around people who are at high risk of complications from COVID, completing a full 10 days of isolation or quarantine is recommended

The complete details of isolation and quarantine for the general public are listed on the CDC website. There are special considerations for congregate living settings and healthcare workers.

The MI Safer Schools Guidance for Managing COVID-19 Exposures in K-12 School Settings includes some additional steps to help keep children safe and in school.

During November and December, Jackson County had some of the highest daily case counts of any time during the pandemic and they are continuing to rise in January. With colds and flu also circulating, the JCHD also recommends prevention measures such as washing your hands, covering coughs, staying home when sick and getting vaccinated.

Courtesy: Jackson County Health Department

Need a COVID-19 test in Jackson County? Contact the Henry Ford COVID-19 testing line at (517) 205-6100, or the Center for Family Health Hotline at (517) 748-5363.

For more updates on COVID-19 on Jackson County and case counts, click here.