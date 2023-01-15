JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson College honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a special way on Saturday night.

“We are excited to have everyone. The sun is shining, it’s been cloudy for a couple of days,” said Kelly Crum, the Diversity Officer & Director of Jackson College’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Belonging. “We’re going to have an amazing day.”

Members of the community came together in the Victor Cuiss Fieldhouse for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

The celebration has been happening every year for the past 20 years.

“As Dr. King, and with his words of bringing folks together, this is a time for the community to come together, to embrace one another,” continued Crum. “Regardless of our religion, our color, our sex. It’s about bringing people together, loving one another, enjoying each other’s company.”

The college awarded local businessman Anthony Parker the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Service.

“I think about all the work that Dr. King put in,” said Parker. “So many people do the work and it’s very rare that we get an opportunity at an event such as this. So for me, it is awesome to be able to be recognized for the work that I’ve done over the years.”

The theme for the event was Justice, Peace and Righteousness, just like Dr. King dreamed.

Parker retired from Consumers Energy and runs a new business called ASP logistics.

He said he works daily to make sure Dr. King’s dream is lived on.

“And the work continues, we have a long way to go but we want to do our part to make sure, do my part, to make sure his dream is realized,” said Parker.