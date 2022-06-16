JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan college is being recognized as a military-friendly school.

Jackson College has been awarded a MIlitary-Friendly School status from G.I. Jobs Magazine for the fourth time. The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency also recognized the school with Gold Level Recognition.

Jackson College has also been certified as a Michigan Veteran Connector.

The Veteran Connector initiative highlights community partnerships that help Michigan veterans find the best possible resources.

Jackson College is one of the first eight colleges and universities certified as a Michigan Veteran Connector.

“Any veteran can come in and, depending on what they’re dealing with, we can work to connect them with the resource they need,” said Randall Locke, veterans resource representative and student success navigator. “The MVAA is trying to get more points of contact for veterans out there, so people aren’t scrambling trying to find help. Any veteran can come to us.”

Jackson College has a veterans center located in Bert Walker Hall where students can connect with a Student Veteran Affairs organization, a networking group that aims to help ease the transition from the military and academic life.

“Any veteran can come in and, depending on what they’re dealing with, we can work to connect them with the resource they need,” said Randall Locke, veterans resource representative and student success navigator. “The MVAA is trying to get more points of contact for veterans out there, so people aren’t scrambling trying to find help. Any veteran can come to us.”