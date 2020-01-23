JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A female student alleges she was sexually assaulted tonight on Jackson College’s Central Campus, according to Jackson College Security Office.
The incident was reported to the JC Security Office at around 6:30 p.m. and at this time the alleged perpetrator is unidentified as well as at large.
6 News has called college security and sent an e-mail into the spokeswoman. A WLNS Reporter has also called the Jackson sheriff’s department.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Jackson College student alleges sexual assault
