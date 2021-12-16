Jackson community starts GoFundMe for single mom after car stolen

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Stacey Elvidge is a mother of three from Jackson. A few days ago she walked outside to get ready to take her kids to school and was surprised.

“It was weirdly lit around my garage,” Elvidge said. “I looked out in the street because I was like did I park my car out in the street? And then I was like where the heck is my car?”

Her black Ford Fusion that she relies on every day was stolen ten days before Christmas.

“I just felt stunned,” said Elvidge.

Her daughter has Cerebral Palsy and getting her to school with the right nurse is vital.

“Since it’s not in this area, I have to drive them to and from and I am their only way there.”

Today is also her son’s birthday. He loves Sonic the hedgehog. Elvidge says her family was just settling into a new routine after her husband passed away a few years ago.

“Just finally starting to like go out and do stuff now my car is gone so it makes me feel really stranded.”

Some of her belongings were found in Ann Arbor dumped on the side of the road. Police are looking for her car, but it’s unlikely to be recovered. In the meantime, the community is helping out. They’ve created a go fund me that she hopes will help pay for some sort of transportation.

Elvidge says it’s hard to ask for help, but the kindness of others keeps her going.

“In my life, I’ve realized that every time I go through something that’s really hard I don’t give up. And then once I get through it, I feel a lot stronger.”

If you would like to donate to Elvidge, click on the GoFundMe link below: