Jackson company reduces emissions with state-of-the art equipment

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) - Lead was found in faucets tested at a Grand Ledge elementary this week.

After the maintenance department tested eight randomly selected faucets at Willow Ridge Elementary, two faucets showed higher than recommended levels of lead.

The faucets were immediately turned off and all other faucets were tested at the school.

According to a press release from the school district, "safety of our students and staff is a top priority at Grand Ledge Public Schools."

The press release goes on to say that water quality is tested every year and the maintenance team is currently replacing all faucets as well as shut-off valves at Willow Ridge Elementary.

Beginning today, the district will be replacing more than 85 faucets and shut-off valves in Willow Ridge Elementary which is scheduled to be complete by tomorrow. Once that is complete water tests are planned on all faucets.

Students and staff will have access to bottled water stations until all samples show that the water at Willow Ridge is clean and safe.

More information including materials from the Barry-Eaton Health Department is available on the Grand Ledge Public Schools website.

In regards to that material, a spokesperson for the school district specifically points out, "that state law allowed buildings built between 1996 and 2014 to have fixtures that were labelled “lead-free” even though the fixtures actually contained up to eight percent lead."

Although Willow Ridge was built in that time period, the effort to replace all faucets and shut-off valves will solve the "immediate issue" and "future concerns."