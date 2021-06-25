Jackson County Courthouse set to reopen at full capacity on Monday

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning Monday, June 28, the Jackson County Courthouse will be operating at full capacity, Phase 4 of the Return to Operations Plan set forth by the State Court Administrator’s Office (SCAO).

Any remote or online services that were offered previously will continue, and virtual court proceedings will be utilized as much as possible.

Courthouse hours:
8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
County Clerk and Probate Hours:
8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

  • To access the District Court website for more information, click here.
  • For the Circuit, Family, Probate Court website, click here.
  • All services are available at the Jackson County Friend of the Court.
  • At the County Clerk’s Office, all services are available, though online services strongly encouraged.
  • For the County Prosecutor’s office, click here.
  • At Probate Services, all services are available, though online services strongly encouraged.

