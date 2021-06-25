Jackson County Courthouse set to reopen at full capacity on Monday

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning Monday, June 28, the Jackson County Courthouse will be operating at full capacity, Phase 4 of the Return to Operations Plan set forth by the State Court Administrator’s Office (SCAO).

Any remote or online services that were offered previously will continue, and virtual court proceedings will be utilized as much as possible.

Courthouse hours:

8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

County Clerk and Probate Hours:

8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.